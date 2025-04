Car fire spreads to home, gutting garage and melting siding in Dresher

DRESHER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A car fire spread to a home in Montgomery County.

Flames gutted the garage and melted siding on the house.

The fire broke out at 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Bruce Drive in Dresher.

The family made it out safely and the fire is now under control.