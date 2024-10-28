Doorbell camera captures moment neighbor saves choking child: VIDEO

A doorbell camera captured the moment a neighbor helped save a special needs child who was choking Saturday in Shorewood, Illinois.

SHOREWOOD, Ill. -- A choking child was saved by his neighbor, and it was all caught on video.

A Ring doorbell camera video recorded Saturday evening in Shorewood, Illinois, showed Stephanie George run across the street to her neighbor's house for help as her son Sebastian was choking.

George said her 7-year-old son has a rare genetic syndrome, called Cornelia de Lange syndrome.

He was being tube-fed when he started to choke on a piece of chicken that wasn't blended properly.

George said Sebastian was throwing up and turning blue within minutes.

She said her first instinct was to call 911, but she was afraid they would not get there in time. That's when she decided to bolt across the street for help from her neighbor, Gary Hutchinson.

Video showed Hutchinson put Sebastian on his knee and pat the child on the back. He continued until the chicken was dislodged.

"I just jumped in to help," Hutchinson said.

George said Sebastian is now doing okay at home after the ordeal.