Cecily Tynan learns about the Philadelphia Zoo's Amur tiger, Dimitri

Cecily Tynan learns about the Philadelphia Zoo's Amur tiger, Dimitri

Cecily Tynan learns about the Philadelphia Zoo's Amur tiger, Dimitri

Cecily Tynan learns about the Philadelphia Zoo's Amur tiger, Dimitri

Cecily Tynan learns about the Philadelphia Zoo's Amur tiger, Dimitri

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan took us on another edition of Zoo Adventures!

On Wednesday, she got to learn about the Philadelphia Zoo's Amur tiger, Dimitri, and the New Guinea walking stick.

Watch more Zoo Adventures below: