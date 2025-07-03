Cecily Tynan learns about the Philadelphia Zoo's Amur tiger, Dimitri
Thursday, July 3, 2025 12:07AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan took us on another edition of Zoo Adventures!
On Wednesday, she got to learn about the Philadelphia Zoo's Amur tiger, Dimitri, and the New Guinea walking stick.
