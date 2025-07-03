Breaking15 injured after skydiving plane crashes in South Jersey
Cecily Tynan learns about the Philadelphia Zoo's Amur tiger, Dimitri

ByCecily Tynan WPVI logo
Thursday, July 3, 2025 12:07AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan took us on another edition of Zoo Adventures!

On Wednesday, she got to learn about the Philadelphia Zoo's Amur tiger, Dimitri, and the New Guinea walking stick.

Watch more Zoo Adventures below:

Cecily Tynan learns about the New Guinea walking stick during Zoo Adventures
