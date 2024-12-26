Celebrating another fabulous year of FYI Philly

Philadelphia, PA (WPVI) -- As we close out 2024, we're uncovering some hidden treasures. Set sail on a new gem hitting the high seas, explore a historic landmark with a fresh twist, and discover timeless family recipes and holiday lights that sparkle like diamonds. Plus, a brilliant New Year's Eve performance.

Behind the Scenes Moments from 2024

It's been another great year for FYI Philly. We love sharing all the great things our city and surrounding suburbs have to offer. There have been so many new restaurants and places to be active with family and friends. We also met some longtime entrepreneurs that have called Philadelphia home for decades. And while we always do our best to nail our first take sometimes it doesn't always go as planned. Enjoy some of our behind the scenes moments from 2024 and we hope you have a perfect 2025.

Disney Treasure

The Disney Treasure is the 6th ship in the Disney Cruise Line Fleet. The new ship offers magical experiences that only Disney can provide. Meet the iconic characters and see live entertainment as you sail. Dinner and a show is on the menu every night whether it is Miguel from Coco serenading diners or an Avenger pop quiz each meal is more than just food and drink. The ship is the first to bring the Parks to life on the ship with a haunted mansion themed parlor and an eatery themed after the Jungle Cruise.

