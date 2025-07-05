Celebrating Philly on the 4th of July & beyond

Fourth of July weekend is like our Super Bowl season here in the historic district, says Kathryn Ott Lovell, President & CEO of Philadelphia Visitor Center & Philadelphia 250.

There are weekly tours with a period-costumed guide.

After you've seen the sites or just need to take a pause, you can visit Liberty Gardens, right on Independence Mall. Ott Lovell says it's one of the only beer gardens in a national park in the country, with food and Pennsylvania-made craft beers and spirits.

There is free entertainment too, with movies on the mall. The next showing is National Treasure on August 22nd followed by National Treasure: Book of Secrets on September 19th. You can see the films literally where they are set, Ott Lovell points out.

For Rocky fans, weekly Rocky tours are launching for the first time ever. The Phlash bus-based tours stop in the neighborhoods and places where the Rocky movies were shot. Think Mickey's gym and the pet shop where Adrian worked.

The first-come, first-served tours depart Saturdays at 10am and 1pm. The 1pm tour includes lunch at Pat's Steaks, which also appears in the film.

At the base of the Philadelphia Art Museum steps, you can take a picture with the Rocky statue then visit The Oval, right across the street. It's one of Philadelphia most beloved summer traditions, and it's back for a 12th season.

There are games, a beer garden, rotating food trucks and a giant mural from Mural Arts. The Oval is open Wednesdays-Sundays through September 14th.

Philadelphia Visitor Center | Facebook | Instagram

6th & Market Streets, Philadelphia, PA. 19106

The 2025 Oval | Instagram

2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130