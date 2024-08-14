New cellphone policy in effect for Cherry Hill, NJ students

Students who violate the rules will be subject to the district's disciplinary policy.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thirteen-year-old Chloe and her mom are getting ready for another school year in Cherry Hill public schools with a new rule in place, which bans the use of wireless communication devices during class.

"I'm okay with it, simply because I feel like even at home they're so distracted on their phones, let alone in school where they should be learning," said Chloe's mom, Justina Dieujuste.

The new policy is in place district-wide and says students cannot use cellphones, smart watches, or wireless earbuds during instructional time.

"For a very long time now teachers have cited concerns around attention and focus and just things that detract from the learning process," said Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton.

Students will be allowed to keep their devices on them, but phones have to be stored away in a bag.

SEE ALSO: Abington School District to ban cellphones in classroom this year

Morton says they considered having student put their phones in some kind of container or pouch but decided against it.

"There's a cost factor that comes along with that. In addition, that is the most restrictive approach," said Morton. "We want to ultimately teach our kids responsible behavior."

Many districts are instituting policies like this one.

According to the Pew Research Center, 82% of teachers in the U.S. say their school or district has a cellphone policy of some kind.

The parents we spoke to were all for it.

"I was under the assumption that they weren't allowed to use it during class to begin with," said Chris Witting, who has a middle schooler and a high schooler in the district.

"Apparently it's gotten too hard to manage so they had to make the policy, but it makes sense," added Witting.

We did speak with one recent graduate who argues for fewer cellphone restrictions, at least for high schoolers.

"They need to learn now before they enter the adult world and the workforce. At work, people don't collect your phone from you, so they should learn how to work while having that there," said Colette Paoli of Haddonfield.

There are exceptions to the policy.

Students with an IEP (Individualized Education Program) that requires a wireless communication device will be allowed to use one.

There will also be an exception for students with a health condition that needs to be monitored using an electronic device.

Students who violate the rules will be subject to the district's disciplinary policy.