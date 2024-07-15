Chesco Pops Orchestra Performs 'Voyages: A Musical Journey' July 21 & 27

The concert series features music from 'Jaws,' 'Far and Away' and 'Star Trek Into Darkness.'

The Chesco Pops Orchestra presents 'Voyages: A Musical Journey.'

"We're playing music of action and adventure," says Joseph Gehring, Music Director for the Chesco Pops Orchestra.

"It's a full symphony orchestra," he says. "And really musicians from all walks of life."

The orchestra, founded in 2005, was originally known as the Chester County Pops.

"We've just kind of abbreviated to Chesco Pops, because now we're performing beyond Chester County," he says. "Playing all different styles of music."

Gehring says they "have a lot of fun at our concerts."

The ensemble is traveling this month for two performances.

"That's kind of the mission of the Pops. We're bringing music into the community, so we perform all over - West Chester, Phoenixville, Coatesville, Downingtown, Oxford, Unionville, and even right here at Immaculata University," he says.

After performing at Immaculata, they're heading to the shore.

"The adventure of going down to Cape May for the very first time is kind of what inspired this program," says Gehring. "Playing at Convention Hall will be a new experience for us, and kind of inspired that musical journey-theme that we're taking on."

Audiences will hear favorite scores, along with exciting new works.

"This concert is about 11 pieces," he says. "And we'll be performing a new work by composer Brian Balmages called 'Uplifted.'"

Gehring says there will also be a large work based on Homer's 'The Iliad and The Odyssey,' which has a lot of "really neat special effects and sound effects with it."

"It's a very entertaining and exciting concert," he says. "We hope to inspire the audiences."

Gehring says the concerts are an opportunity for audiences to "hear music that they know in a very new and unique way."

The Chesco Pops Orchestra presents their summer concert series, 'Voyages: A Musical Journey' on July 21 at Immaculata University's Alumnae Hall and July 27 at the Cape May Convention Hall.

'Voyages: A Musical Journey'

Tickets for July 21 show

Immaculata University

Alumnae Hall, Malvern, PA 19355

Tickets for July 27 show

Cape May Convention Hall

714 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204