QVC to layoff nearly 900 employees amid operation moves

TV network QVC, which is based in Chester County, is cutting ties with nearly 900 employees.

TV network QVC, which is based in Chester County, is cutting ties with nearly 900 employees.

TV network QVC, which is based in Chester County, is cutting ties with nearly 900 employees.

TV network QVC, which is based in Chester County, is cutting ties with nearly 900 employees.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- TV network QVC, which is based in Chester County, is cutting ties with nearly 900 employees.

However, the bulk of the job cuts will impact employees based in Florida.

Also, the QVC-owned "Home Shopping Network," is preparing to move its entire operation to the Philadelphia region.

While this will mean fewer jobs for the company, it could mean more job opportunities in Chester County, Pennsylvania.