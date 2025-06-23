Chester County officials want public's help on heavily armed man arrested at 'No Kings' rally

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County are still working to determine the intentions of a man found with a cache of weapons and explosives.

It all started when Kevin Krebs, 31, was arrested at West Chester's 'No Kings' rally on June 14 after police found a fully loaded handgun, three loaded handgun magazines, six loaded assault rifle magazines, knives, a ski mask and gloves hidden under his clothing.

Since then, investigators have uncovered explosives and more weapons in his home.

"We have not located any sort of manifesto or pre-written plan to commit an act of terrorism at the No Kings protest or any other location," said Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena- Sarobe.

But the search for answers continues.

During a news conference on Monday at the West Chester Justice Center, de Barrena-Sarobe says law enforcement also found a homemade silencer, 3D printers and a machine gun conversion device at Krebs' home.

In total, 21 of his firearms were turned over by his family members to police.

"We continue to investigate whether this entire incident amounted to a threatened act of domestic terrorism," said de Barrena-Sarobe. "We are still looking to gain as much insight into Kevin Krebs as possible. His bomb making history, his mindset and we're asking the public for help."

Back on June 16, police say they found 13 improvised explosive devices, several sketches of explosive devices, tactical vests, and other items in his garage while executing a search warrant at his home on Conestoga Road in East Whiteland Twp., near Malvern, on Monday night.

They also located a military-style radio, night-vision goggles and a gas mask inside his vehicle at his parents' home.

He's now charged with 13 counts of weapons of mass destruction, 13 counts of possession of an instrument of crime, one charge of causing a catastrophe and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

Krebs is currently in the Chester County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing on July 3.

Action News has not received a response from Krebs' lawyer for comment.