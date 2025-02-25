Chicago dialect coach helped perfect accents in 'The Brutalist,' 10-time Oscar nominee

CHICAGO -- "The Brutalist" is up for 10 Oscars this weekend.

That includes nominee Adrien Brody.

He's one of the actors who worked with an acclaimed dialect coach from Chicago, for his role as a Hungarian-Jewish immigrant.

Tanera Marshall is an associate professor at University of Illinois Chicago.

She talked about moonlighting to make movies sound just right.

In the film, a gifted Holocaust survivor comes to America for a fresh start.

Marshall helps the words echo true.

"I was so pleased, though, that these accent, many of the accents in this, in the film, are very, very bold," Marshall said.

She talked about working with Brody.

"Wonderful, a gentleman scholar and a deep soul," Marshall said.

Marshall came to Chicago for graduate work at DePaul University's theater school. She discovered a gift for accents, and it's been a vibrant part of her career.

"One of the first really, really big movies I did was 'Public Enemies,' which shot here with Marion Cotillard and Johnny Depp," she said. "And then before that, I shot 'The Hunger Games' pilot of 'Songbirds and Snakes,' so, another movie with big, bold accents."

Marshall said accents tell a person's life.

"We must honor the culture from which that accent comes," she said. "We hope the actor makes the accent their own and finds a way to incorporate that into the inner life they're creating for the character."

Controversy sparked when it was discovered that artificial intelligence was used to refine some words in the dialogue.

But, Marshall worked with the actors for months to develop their pronunciation, and is proud of the results.

"You know what matters the most, more than the accent? The performance," Marshall said. "I think the story matters more than the particular accent or any other of the things that an actor requires to play a role."

Marshall said there are many Chicago accents "based on when you were born, how old you are, even down to the neighborhood."

She said ABC7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders has some Southern sounds that aren't too strong in his accent.

He grew up in Arkansas, then moved to Texas to California and finally to Chicago.

"You are what I lovingly call a mutt," Marshall said. "I do love words, and I love sounds. And I love most of all the way that those sounds tell us about a life. I like to say our lives are in our mouths. Our stories are in our accents. And by helping to tell the stories, I connect to the world."

