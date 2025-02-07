City leaders urge safety, responsibility ahead of Super Bowl 59

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans are showing their pride all across the region ahead of Super Bowl 59.

"I just love everything about the City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia sports fans and just the energy that Philadelphia brings to the Eagles," said Alyssa Neducsin of Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood.

Amid the buildup to Sunday, city leaders are urging caution. Mayor Cherelle Parker, along with the heads of the police and fire departments, office of emergency management, and SEPTA showed a united front in the name of public safety at a City Hall press conference Thursday.

"Don't climb light poles or anything else, please Philadelphia. I implore you as your mayor, do not climb light poles or anything else," pleaded Mayor Parker.

During the NFC Championship celebrations, a teen fell from a light pole and later died. There were also fireworks, a man fired a gun into the air, and a car rammed a crowd of people.

"We can celebrate, we can have a great time, but we should not do it destroying our city. We should never lose a life from somebody falling off a pole. An 18-year-old child lost his life that day and that should never, ever happen," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Bethel says his police force will have a significant backup from Pennsylvania State Police on the ground and in the air. Officials say they have more manpower and resources for the Super Bowl and will be ready to respond to any emergencies or bad behavior.

"There will be 60 plus personnel in the Emergency Operations Center from more than two dozen city, state, federal, and non-governmental agencies that are watching this game and this event from every possible angle. That team is there to be dynamic and to respond to what we see, and frankly to address any behavior that we see so we can quickly address it," said Office of Emergency Management Director Dominick Mireles.

There will be several closures across Center City and at other locations like Broad and Spring Garden and Frankford and Cottman. SEPTA will also have bus detours in place and some stations in Center City will be closed.

On Thursday evening, Action News spoke with a handful of businesses on Walnut Street in Center City and none had plans to board up, but some said they may close early.

