Child, firefighter injured in house fire in Philadelphia's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A house fire in Philadelphia's Germantown section injured a firefighter and a child.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Thursday on Morton Street, near Chelten Avenue.

The firefighter was treated for cuts and the child was being checked out for smoke inhalation.

Their injuries were described as minor.

There's no word on what sparked the fire.