Two children, 10 and 11, charged in connection to the drowning death of Georgia child

Noah Bush, 8, was found dead in a borrow pit on May 16 in Jesup, Georgia.

JESUP, Ga. -- Two children have been charged in the deadly drowning of an 8-year-old, according to the sheriff's office.

Originally, no foul play was suspected because Bush had no injuries consistent with a fight, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The autopsy ruled his death a drowning. The report confirmed the boy had no injuries to the body.

However, the sheriff's office said they charged two children, aged 10 and 11, due to information they learned during their investigation.

"Noah and the two juveniles involved in this got into some argument, and an argument led to them pushing Noah into the water and possibly holding his head underwater," Bush's family Attorney Francys Johnson said.

Both are charged with concealing his death and criminal trespass.

Due to the age of the offenders, their names were not made public.

The 11-year-old charged with simple battery and involuntary manslaughter.

The sheriff's office said they are waiting for some videos to be enhanced in their investigation.

"I'm grateful for the arrests that were made today, but we still have a long road ahead of us because until Noah receives his justice, there will be no peace," the victim's mother Demetrice Bush said.

The children will be tried as juveniles, the sheriff's office said.

"This prosecution should move quickly and hopefully bring closure for Noah's family" the sheriff said.