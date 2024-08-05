Suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery at Chinatown jewelry store

Suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery at Chinatown jewelry store

Suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery at Chinatown jewelry store

Suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery at Chinatown jewelry store

Suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery at Chinatown jewelry store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police arrested a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a jewelry shop in Chinatown last week.

Chim Phu, 53, was taken into custody over the weekend.

Authorities say last Wednesday, Phu allegedly smashed a case at the store along the 900 block of Arch Street and took four trays of jewelry.

Armed robbery suspect sought after trays of jewelry stolen from Chinatown store

He was later arrested on Saturday.

Investigators say they found loaded weapons and narcotics at the scene.

There is no word yet if the stolen jewelry has been recovered.