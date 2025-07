ChristianaCare, Virtua Health pursue merger to form regional health system

ChristianaCare and Virtua Health are exploring the possibility of creating a new regional not-for-profit health care system.

ChristianaCare and Virtua Health are exploring the possibility of creating a new regional not-for-profit health care system.

ChristianaCare and Virtua Health are exploring the possibility of creating a new regional not-for-profit health care system.

ChristianaCare and Virtua Health are exploring the possibility of creating a new regional not-for-profit health care system.

Two local health care systems could be collaborating to expand their medical coverage.

ChristianaCare and Virtua Health are exploring the possibility of creating a new regional not-for-profit health care system, serving communities in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

If it happens, there would be more than 600 health care sites and nearly 30,000 employees.

A timeline was not given for when the possible merger could move forward.