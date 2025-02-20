"Chubby Chicks" restaurant owner alleges harassment by Center City neighbors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Center City Philadelphia restaurant owner says she has faced harassment since she opened her business.

Shakeira Turner opened Chubby Chicks Cafe on Walnut Street a little over two months ago, an expansion from a smaller space in New Jersey.

"I'm super excited. This is my dream restaurant. This is my baby," Turner said.

However, almost immediately, she alleges harassment began. Turner says several things have happened, including a sign being stolen, coffee poured under her door, a flooded ground-floor bathroom, and dead rats left outside her business.

"It was in front of the store every day for three days, Turner said.

It's unknown who's responsible but Turner says her upstairs neighbors, residents of a condo building, have complained about her business to her landlord.

Action News reached out to the Condo Association for a response. Their lawyer, Matthew Collins, issued a statement that read in part, "The Association has not been privy to specific interactions between the restaurant and neighborhood residents; however, there have been unsubstantiated reports that harassment is taking place on all sides. The Association condemns any such behavior and supports legal action against the perpetrators."

Collins said the association values the addition of Chubby Chicks to the condominium's commercial space but says the challenge comes when activities of an establishment cause disruption to residents who live in proximity to it.

The statement went on to highlight unresolved complaints of loud music causing residents disruption and discomfort.

Turner says she hosts a DJ and karaoke on Saturdays and Sundays but that ends at 3 p.m., and she maintains the music is kept at an acceptable level. She also says complaints have been made at times when the business isn't open.

"Sending letters to my landlord making false notices that we're open way past the time that we are open, or that we're blasting music really late at night. We're only open until 3 during the week," Turner said.

In a statement to Action News, Turner's lawyer, Stephen Pina, said in part, "It's unfortunate that almost since the day the restaurant opened, a few people have been focused on shutting it down by making offensive and untrue claims."

"Why? Why? Please leave me alone," Turner said.

Turner said she is hopeful for a resolution. The Condo Association lawyer said the same.

"We encourage all parties to turn down the temperature and come together to find an amicable solution," Collins said.

Turner says neighboring businesses have been very supportive, and as a result of all of this, she's now installed a video surveillance system.

Collins says the Condo Association has approved the installation of their own cameras as well.

Turner says she has no plans to move but says her new neighbors have made her feel unwelcome and uncomfortable.

"It makes me wonder, 'Did I dream too big? Was this too big? Should I have stayed where I was?' That makes me super sad and it's heartbreaking," Turner said.

You can read the full statements from Turner's and the Condo Association's lawyers below.

Full statement from Stephen Pina:

"Since Chubby Chicks expanded into Philadelphia with a new location at 11th and Walnut Street, the response from customers and the community has been fantastic -- every week has been better. It's unfortunate that almost since the day the restaurant opened, a few people have been focused on shutting it down by making offensive and untrue claims. Chubby Chicks is proud of the business and the community it is building and looks forward to continuing to serve its customers for many years to come."

Full Statement from Matthew Collins:

"1111-1113 Walnut Street Condominium Association ("Association") values the addition of Chubby Chicks 1111 to the condominium's commercial space. A thriving retail and restaurant scene that offers a diversity of gathering spaces plays a large part in fostering a successful, vibrant and safe community. The challenge comes when activities of an establishment cause disruption to residents who live in proximity to it.

Per the Association's rules, commercial space tenants are beholden to the same standards of conduct as the residential owners. The establishment regularly hosts DJs and karaoke for entertainment, which has caused significant noise disruptions and discomfort for the residents living above the restaurant. Despite repeated requests by the Association, the noise related disturbances have not yet been resolved.

The Association has not been privy to specific interactions between the restaurant and neighborhood residents; however, there have been unsubstantiated reports that harassment is taking place on all sides. The Association condemns any such behavior and supports legal action against the perpetrators. More productively, we encourage all parties to turn down the temperature and come together to find an amicable solution. In the interim, the Association has approved the installation of additional surveillance cameras to help resolve any future issues that may arise.

Ultimately, the Association is interested in pursuing an outcome that protects the health and comfort of its residents while fostering a vibrant community, at a volume that is compatible with residential living."