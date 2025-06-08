Captain charged with DWI after boat catches fire, injuring over 20 people in New York

Nearly two dozen people were rescued after a boat burst into flames in the Bronx.

Nearly two dozen people were rescued after a boat burst into flames in the Bronx.

Nearly two dozen people were rescued after a boat burst into flames in the Bronx.

Nearly two dozen people were rescued after a boat burst into flames in the Bronx.

NEW YORK -- The captain of a boat that caught fire and injured nearly two dozen people in New York on Saturday night has been arrested after allegedly driving the vessel while intoxicated.

Joshua Brito, 33, of the Bronx, is charged with DWI and reckless endangerment in connection to the boat fire.

Video obtained by our sister station, ABC7 Eyewitness News in New York, shows dark smoke billowing from the boat from a distance.

Officials say the incident happened just after 8 p.m. near the east end of Hart Island when Marine 4, a New York City Fire Department vessel, was doing a routine patrol in the area and spotted the boat on fire in the Long Island Sound.

According to the FDNY, three people were pulled out of the water by marine units. Nineteen others managed to swim to shore on Hart Island, where they were later transported by first responders to nearby City Island for further evaluation.

At least 22 people were injured as a result of the boat fire, with one person in critical condition at the hospital, officials say.

FDNY Assistant Chief Mike Meyers was on scene Saturday night providing insight into the water rescue.

"The boat in order to fit that many people on it had to be a pretty decent size boat. Marine 4 did notice them earlier in the evening and they said there was a lot of people on that boat," Meyers said. "We have to get those patients from the water or the boat onto the land and coordinate the land units and EMS units as to where the marine boats are going to be bringing them, so it's an incredibly complex operation."

Authorities are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

