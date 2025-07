City leaders in Allentown and Reading urge community to avoid illegal activities at parks

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- City leaders in Allentown and Reading are issuing a warning this summer.

Both mayors spoke on Tuesday to remind everyone that swimming in un-designated waterways is prohibited.

Officials say they have noticed an increase in dangerous activity around local rivers and creeks, specifically at Riverfront Park.

Police say they have recently responded to reports of illegal swimming, large gatherings without permits and emergency rescues.