City of Uvalde reaches settlement with families of school shooting victims

The City of Uvalde in Texas reached a settlement on Tuesday with families of all 21 victims of the school shooting that took place on May 24, 2022.

An attorney representing the families of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting victims confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday night that a settlement was reached and approved by a unanimous vote at a city council meeting in Uvalde, Texas.

Josh Koskoff, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit against the city, did not specify the exact terms of the settlement.

The lawsuit responds to the circumstances surrounding the school shooting that took place on May 24, 2022, claiming the lives of two teachers and 19 students.

In addition to a monetary settlement that would be paid out by the city's insurance, the families were asking for Uvalde Police to adopt new fitness standards for the force and boost officer training, attorneys announced at a press conference in May 2024.

At the time of filing the suit, Koskoff told ABC News that the plaintiffs also were asking the city to maintain the cemetery where many of the victims are buried and to provide an updated accounting of the donations and spending related to May 24.

The plaintiffs were also asking to designate May 24 as an official day of remembrance in Uvalde and to create a committee for a permanent memorial in town.

The attorney confirmed all 21 victims' families were represented in the lawsuit, but didn't disclose any others who are listed as plaintiffs.