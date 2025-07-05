City of Wilmington celebrates Fourth of July weekend in Rodney Square

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Community members in Wilmington, Delaware celebrated their Fourth of July Weekend in a block party fashion.

Their mayor made an announcement about the city's efforts to celebrate the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the United States of America next year.

"To kick it off, Mayor John Carney is going to be here to sign an executive order for a task force for the city of Wilmington to plan their part in America's 250th birthday for next year," said Matt Ford, Director of Communications for the City of Wilmington.

"They're going to come together over the next couple of months to plan events to show how important Wilmington is to the country," he continued.

Also, check out their website.

