Clear image shows man wanted for robbing woman as she left church in East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released images of a suspect wanted for robbing a woman at gunpoint as she left church.

The images include a crystal-clear photo of the suspect's face.

Pictured: The suspect sought for a robbery at a church in the East Mount Airy section on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

The woman was robbed just before noon on Friday, Aug. 23 outside the Holy Cross Church in the 100 block of East Mount Airy Avenue.

However, police believe the suspect burglarized the church beforehand and broke into a number of vehicles parked in the area.

A dash cam inside one of those vehicles captured an image of the suspect's face. He was seen wearing a hat with the words "All Hustle, No Luck."

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).