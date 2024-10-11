Climate Ready: The benefits, and challenges, of wind energy

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- As part of the "Climate Ready" collaboration between ABC News and Action News, we're focusing on how wind energy is gaining popularity.

Inside the sustainability lab at Stockton University in New Jersey, students research renewable energy, and that includes wind.

"The wind offshore is strong and predictable, which makes it an incredibly reliable source of energy," said Patrick Hossay, professor of sustainability and energy science.

Hossay is following the development of offshore wind farms off the coast of New Jersey closely, including some significant obstacles.

The biggest one?

"Defining a manufacturing supply chain," he said. "Without question."

Currently there are three viable offshore wind projects off the coast of central and southern New Jersey. A fourth, Orsted's Ocean Wind, was canceled last year. The company cited economic factors.

Last month, the project called "Leading Light Wind" paused through December 20. The reason? Trouble finding a manufacturer for the turbine blades.

Leading Light Wind's project director says the company will keep pursuing options and discussing with the state board of public utilities.

"You don't just buy a turbine and then install it," Hossay said. "You basically need to find manufacturers as local as possible and as regional as possible because these are large pieces of equipment that can't easily be moved around the world."

But Hossay doesn't think this is the end for Leading Light. Another project, Atlantic Shores, just received Clean Air Act permits from the EPA.

While these projects have prompted outrage, protests and lawsuits from groups and politicians along the Jersey Shore, state officials say pushing ahead will help mitigate the effects of climate change on the region.

"By investing in clean energy and developing offshore wind, we are doing our part in New Jersey to mitigate those effects and hopefully reduce any potential outcome that could be devastating when it comes to flooding along the coastline," Christine Guhl-Sadovy, president of NJBPU.

Officials say turbines could start spinning anywhere between 2028 and 2032.

New Jersey is now on its fourth round of offshore wind solicitations, meaning there could be more projects awarded by the end of the year.