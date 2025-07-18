Tech company launches investigation into Coldplay 'kiss cam' moment

The band was playing a July 16 concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston when a man and woman dancing together during the show were shown on the stadium's Jumbotron.

BOSTON -- The employer of a CEO reportedly seen in a viral "kiss cam" moment at a recent Coldplay concert says it is launching an investigation into the incident.

Astronomer, a New York City-based data company, said in a statement Friday that a "formal investigation" has been launched by its board of directors.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company said in a statement shared on LinkedIn. "The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

The CEO of Astronomer, Andy Byron, was identified by online commenters earlier this week as allegedly in a video that went viral on social media showing a man and a woman ducking to hide their faces after they were shown with their arms around each other on the Jumbotron at a July 16 Coldplay concert in Boston.

@instaagraace trouble in paradise?? #coldplay #boston #coldplayconcert #kisscam #fyp original sound - grace ] />

The video, which now has over 55 million views on TikTok, shows Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin providing a play-by-play to the audience of the pair's reactions to being spotlighted on the Jumbotron.

"Oh, look at these two. Alright, come on, you're OK. Uh oh, what?" Martin can be heard saying as the two hide their faces. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy. I'm not quite sure."

The video quickly became a topic for internet sleuths who tried to identify the man and woman in the video, neither of whom have identified themselves publicly.

Astronomer named its CEO, Byron, in its statement Friday, noting that reports Byron had issued a statement about the incident were false.

"Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect," the company said.

The company also said that no other Astronomer employees were in the "kiss cam" video.