Colebrookdale Railroad brings a bygone era to life

BOYERTOWN, PA. (WPVI) -- Nathaniel Guest always had a passion for trains inspired by his grandfather. He traded in his miniature train set to restore a life size train station in Boyertown.

The Colebrookdale Railroad is a 9-mile track with 13 bridges running between Boyertown and Pottstown. The historic line has been restored and revived thanks to Nathaniel and his creative partner Justin Boyd, who is also his partner in life.

The two have taken a once abandoned station in the heart of Boyertown and turned it into a park like setting with seating, fountains, fencing and beautiful landscaping.

The rail lines have been updated so they can service different routes. And they have 15 cars in various sates of restoration.

Justin designs the cars based on the Pullman Palace era near the turn of the 20th century. The cars include custom stained glass, ornate woodwork and modern amenities paired with a historic ambience.

64 South Washington Street, Boyertown, PA 19512