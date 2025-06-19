E. coli detection prompts boil water advisory for some in Salem County

SALEM COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A boil water advisory was issued for parts of Salem County after a well tested positive for E. coli, according to New Jersey American Water.

The advisory was issued for residents in Salem City, Quinton Township, and Mannington Township.

New Jersey American Water says E. coli was detected in Well 6 on June 17 -- a source of water for the impacted areas -- but it has not been found in its distribution system.

"On June 17, 2025, New Jersey American Water collected 1 sample from Well 6 and the sample tested positive for E. coli. The company is collecting 5 additional samples to confirm if there is a presence of E. coli in the Well," officials said in a statement.

Residents are urged not to drink the water without bringing it to a boil first.

New Jersey American Water is increasing sampling to monitor the presence of E. Coli. Customers will be informed when tests show no E. Coli is present.

For more information, contact New Jersey American Water at 1-800-272-1325.

What are the symptoms?

E. coli can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems, officials say.

These bacteria can cause sickness and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems

What should you do?

Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their healthcare providers about drinking this water.

New Jersey American Water also recommends the following steps:

Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water the day of the advisory.

Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.

Do not swallow water while showering or bathing.

Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water. Most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.

Use only water that has been boiled (and cooled) to treat minor injuries.

Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.

Upon boiling water for potable use, it is suggested that 2-3 gallons of boiled (and cooled) water be stored in the refrigerator in one-gallon containers for use in cooking, drinking, etc. Water can be stored in this manner for 2-3 days.