Columbia University nears deal with Trump administration to restore federal funding

Lauren Glassberg is in Foley Square with more on the deadline, and the protests in support of Mahmoud Khalil's release from ICE custody.

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- Columbia University is reportedly nearing a deal to give into the Trump administration's demands to secure millions in funding.

The demands include a mask ban, reforming its admissions process and a major crackdown on anti-Israel protests on campus.

The Trump administration is acting quickly to make an example of Columbia as it demands stronger action against allegations of anti-Jewish bias on college campuses.

This all comes after last year's protests on Columbia University's campus over the war in Gaza. At times, the protests resulted in clashes between pro-Palestinian and Israeli supporters.

As a result, Columbia is now without federal funding. The university is facing a deadline to agree to nine demands before the Trump Administration considers restoring the $400 million in federal funding.

The demands include:

Enforcing discipline of Hamilton Hall protesters

Moving the disciplinary process to the office of the president

Formalize the definition of antisemitism

Reform the admissions process

An on-campus mask ban

Interim President Katrina Armstrong addressed concerns in a letter to the Columbia community Wednesday, saying in part:

"Responsible stewardship means we must consider every appropriate action, work with our partners across the nation, and we are doing so ... But we will never compromise our values of pedagogical independence, our commitment to academic freedom, or our obligation to follow the law."

The deadline for Columbia to agree to meet the demands from the Trump administration was Thursday, but published reports say the deadline is extended to Friday.

Columbia is the first school to face such aggressive intervention from the Trump administration, but dozens of others have been put on notice they're next if they defy the president's orders on issues around pro-Palestinian activism, diversity programs or transgender women in girl's sports.

Columbia's response will set an example for the rest of higher education but there are no easy options, said Rachel Moran, a law professor at Texas A &M University. It appears the Trump administration improperly cut the university's funding, she said, but there's no guarantee a judge would restore the aid amid a legal challenge. And Columbia has to consider other factors, including the possibility of future retaliation from the administration.

"It's a very, very tough situation," Moran said. "And Columbia really is in some ways exhibit A in this controversy."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)