Columbus Farmers Market covers all your shopping needs all year round

COLUMBUS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Located in a rural part of South Jersey, the Columbus Farmers Market is the largest and the oldest flea market in the Delaware Valley.

Clocking in at over 1000,000 acres, the weekly market is open year-round and has multiple sections both outside and indoors.

The outdoor market has over 1,200 vendors with one section devoted to vintage items.

Indoors, there are 60 retail stores, a food court, and an Amish section with six businesses - including a barbecue chicken restaurant with wall-size rotisseries.

Outdoors also features a produce section that offers fresh fish, and a garden area with flowers, plants, and garden needs.

Columbus Farmers Market | Facebook | Instagram

2919 Route 206, Columbus, NJ 08022

609-267-0400

Outdoor market: Thursday, Saturday, Sunday (closed Friday)

Indoor market and produce row/seafood: Thursday through Sunday

Amish Market: Thursday through Saturday (closed Sunday)