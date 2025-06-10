Common Grounds bringing coffee house culture to South Jersey

OAKLYN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Common Grounds just celebrated a decade of being in business.

But Josh Evans and his partner, Chris just took over 2 years ago with the goal of creating a community hub.

The shop sponsors the local little league team, a semi-pro men's soccer team, Oaklyn United FC, and a monthly summer event in Oaklyn called Final Fridays.

The cafe is known for its monthly specials, coffee flights and specialty drinks like the Ridgeway Cubano with expresso and half and half. But the cafe's most popular drink by far is called the Clinton Crusher, named for its street address. It's shaken espresso customized to whatever flavor you want. For spring, the Cherry BlossomCrusher, with housemade cherry blossom syrup, is a big hit.

205 W Clinton Ave, Oaklyn, NJ 08107

(856) 854-0088