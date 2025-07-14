PATCO modifying overnight service for maintenance | What you need to know

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- There is a new alert for PATCO riders.

The train system is rolling out temporary overnight service changes.

PATCO says this is being done to address safety and sanitary concerns.

The Action Cam was there as cleaning got underway Sunday night.

The changes will only impact weekday service from midnight to 4:30 a.m.

During that time, trains will operate every two hours.

The modifications took effect Monday morning and will last through July 25. The Lindenwold, as well as and 8th & Market Street stations will be closed overnight.

The 9th & Locust Street station, which is usually closed during that time, will be open instead.

More changes are set to roll out through the end of August.

