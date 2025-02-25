Troubleshooters: Vehicle warranty company accused of defrauding customers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- A vehicle warranty company has been accused by the Pennsylvania Attorney General of scamming vehicle owners with after-market warranties.

Concord Auto Protect, Inc., claims to be the #1 Top Rated Vehicle Protection Company, but the Attorney General said 363 consumers have filed complaints with its office.

The AG's office filed a lawsuit in response, alleging the company has deceived and defrauded its customers.

"I had purchased it on November 27th of 2023," said Kelli McClendon.

McClendon told the Troubleshooters she paid in full $2,093 to get a discounted rate with Concord Auto Protect, and was also careful to check the cancellation policy.

"In July, I sold my vehicle. And according to their policy and what was told, you should be able to get a refund for the unused portion," she said.

McClendon says she's owed $1,436. In an email, Concord Auto Protect said she would receive her refund in 7-10 business days.

"Never happened," she said. "And I've called numerous times, I've emailed them. I look online and you see that basically a lot of people are in the same shoes that I'm in, trying to get either money for their refund or their car had broke down so they're without a car."

In June, the Pennsylvania Attorney General announced a lawsuit against Concord Auto Protect, Inc., and its owner Alon Salman, also known as Michael Solomon.

It alleged Concord failed to pay for repairs and other expenses required under the company's contracts, refuses to provide refunds and dodges customer calls.

McClendon even tried visiting the companies alleged office in King of Prussia.

"I said, what is your suite number? He says 501. I go to 501. There's nothing there. There's no sign on the door. The place is empty, no lights are on," she said. "So then I call back. I said, 'hey, you just gave me a suite number and nothing is there.' He said, 'Oh, we're working from home. We're going through renovations.'"

The Troubleshooters followed up a month later and it was still vacant.

Concord Auto Protect did file a response to the lawsuit, denying the allegations and denying that any consumers were harmed.

As for McClendon, we reached out to the company's attorney in January who told us, her "refund should be issued soon (next few days)."

However, McClendon told us it has been a month and she has yet to receive any money back.

"They need to be held accountable because it's not right," she said.

We've asked Concord's lawyer again about McClendon's refund, and we are waiting to hear back.

He did tell us Concord's offices are actually in New York and the King of Prussia office is quote - "virtual."

Meantime, the Attorney Generals office is urging any consumers who believe they may have been a victim of Concord's business practices to submit a complaint.