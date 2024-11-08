How to plan a meaningful funeral without the financial woes

How to plan a meaningful funeral without the financial woes

How to plan a meaningful funeral without the financial woes

How to plan a meaningful funeral without the financial woes

How to plan a meaningful funeral without the financial woes

Losing a loved one is already difficult, but on top of that, funeral expenses can be nearly $10,000 or more. Expenses can increase if you're required to have a vault to place the casket.

The financial burden can make an already heartbreaking experience even more stressful.

But as Consumer Reports says, you don't have to break the bank to have a meaningful farewell.

It's staggering that the median funeral costs in the U.S. -- including a casket, viewing, and burial -- topped $8,300 in 2023.

You should understand that you have choices, so look at the prices at several local funeral homes and pick the option that best suits your needs and budget.

One of the biggest expenses is often the casket, which the funeral home usually sells for around $2,500. But did you know you can also order one from Walmart or Amazon?

The Federal Trade Commission requires funeral homes to accept caskets purchased elsewhere without charging an extra fee.

If you've chosen cremation for your loved one, you can forgo a viewing and choose direct cremation to keep costs lower.

You can still hold a memorial service later at a funeral home, house of worship, or even at home.

Many of us put it off, but planning ahead can also help. You can open a final expenses bank account to start putting money aside.

You might also be tempted to pay in advance, but this can be risky if the funeral home closes or your family is unaware that you've already paid.

Have an honest conversation with your loved ones. It's something that we don't want to talk about, but you want to be ready to honor them the way they want to be honored.

Consumer Reports says to be cautious about burial insurance. These policies can be expensive, and you may end up paying more in premiums than the policy will cover, so make sure you clearly understand any policy you're considering and always read the fine print.