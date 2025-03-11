Consumer Reports: Tips to help yourself get a better night sleep

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Getting a good night's sleep feels more like a dream than a reality for many of us. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or waking up and not being able to get back to sleep, you're not alone.

A 2023 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey found that nearly 14% of U.S. adults felt very tired or exhausted on most days or every day. And women are hit the hardest.

Not getting enough sleep isn't just annoying; it can contribute to serious health problems, including diabetes, high blood pressure, weight gain, and depression.

For decades, millions of people have turned to over-the-counter sleep drugs, but they can leave you feeling drowsy the next day. And while melatonin might be a good option for people who work night shifts or are jetlagged, taking more than your body produces can cause you to be sleepy or slow the next day

Taking sleep seriously and getting the medical help you need often starts with talking to the right doctor. If you have chronic insomnia, they may recommend cognitive behavioral therapy. With CBT, you work with a therapist to help fix bad habits like using your smartphone close to bedtime. A therapist can also give tips to help improve your sleep environment, like keeping your room dark and cool enough.

And while CBT typically involves several in-person sessions with a trained professional, online programs and apps may also work. The free app Insomnia Coach was developed by the VA's National Center for PTSD.

If you just need help building a better sleep routine, meditation may help. Some research says meditation apps like Calm and Headspace can be effective. But a reminder: Use the nighttime mode on your phone to reduce your exposure to blue light, and try to turn off screens at least 30 minutes before bedtime to help ensure a restful, restorative night's sleep.

There's also some evidence that better sleep may come from a better diet, one with a lower glycemic index, low in saturated fat and added sugars, and high in fiber.

And as it turns out, some foods can get in the way of a good night's sleep. Along with the usual suspects like alcohol and caffeine, watch your intake of red meat, sweets, and refined carbohydrates.