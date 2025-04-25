Consumer watchdogs warn of plans to eliminate CPSC, federal agency in charge of product recalls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Consumer groups are warning that a newly released document exposes plans by the Trump administration to eliminate an agency that is vital to keeping consumers safe.

This means two federal agencies tasked with protecting consumers are now potentially on the chopping block.

First, the Trump administration targeted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB. Now, consumer advocates say there are plans to essentially get rid of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. For 50 years, the CPSC has helped keep America safe from dangerous products.

"Our beautiful three-year-old twin daughter, Megan, was found lifeless beneath her dresser. It had tipped over on her," said Kimberly Amato.

After her tragic loss, Kimberly Amato fought for change along with other families, and their victory was the STURDY Act, which went into effect in 2023. It required the CPSC to establish a mandatory safety standard for furniture manufacturers to prevent tip-overs.

"The good news is all the dressers we tested that were made after September 2023 passed our rigorous tip-over tests," says Lauren Kirchner, Consumer Reports' Investigative Reporter.

The CPSC is in charge of making sure products on the market are safe for consumers by issuing rules and recalls on a wide range of products from baby gear to kitchen appliances, and by providing critical consumer information.

Now, consumer groups across the country are warning that a draft proposal of a new budget from the Trump administration reveals the CPSC would move under the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

"The CPSC would be eliminated as we know it today. It would no longer be independent. It would not longer be bipartisan. You risk policy being determined by political whims and not by the science," says Will Wallace of Consumer Reports.

This news about the CPSC comes as the Trump Administration has already tried to gut the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It ordered the mass firings of 1,500 workers out of the CFPB's 1,700. It's a move a judge has halted, at least for now.

"This is something that really requires all Americans to understand just how precarious a moment that we're in right now," says New Jersey's Senator Andy Kim

Senator Kim has sent a series of letters, requesting an investigation into the effort to dismantle the CFPB.

"In New Jersey, we had so many people reaching out, filing complaints, and actually getting money back, getting support through that process," he says.

Action News reached out to the CPSC, which told us to direct our questions to the White House. The White House has not responded to our requests for comment.

Consumer watchdogs say if you'd like to save the CFPB and CPSC, you should make your voice heard with your local Congress person.