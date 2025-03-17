Controversial NJ questionnaire asks about sexual orientation of babies

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- A controversial questionnaire has parents in New Jersey talking.

It asks new parents about their babies' sexual orientation and gender identity. The form has now gotten the attention of a New Jersey state lawmaker who has proposed legislation to change it.

It comes after she saw the social media post of one mom-to-be who received the questionnaire from a local hospital asking questions she didn't expect.

" [ Questions included: ] 'What was your baby's gender assigned at birth? It has female, male, trans... The next set of questions was, 'Is your baby straight, gay, bisexual, gender queer?'" explained New Jersey State Senator Holly Schepisi (R - Northern NJ) recalling the form that was posted.

"It's so absurd and so ridiculous. When I first put up a post about this, I had a significant number of people calling me a liar, saying it was made up," Schepisi said.

The mom received the questionnaire from Vineland Hospital in the Inspira Health Network, but hospitals across the state of New Jersey have sent out the same form asking about the gender identity and sexual orientation of babies. It's the result of a 2022 New Jersey state law that requires hospitals to collect more demographic data about patients in order to better serve them. Now, the Republican senator has proposed legislation to change it.

" [ The legislation ] would specifically preclude taking of any of this information for minor patients," said Schepisi. "If the parent wants to volunteer this information, the parent always has that opportunity."

Inspira tells Action News that, while state law requires them and every other hospital in New Jersey to ask patients about their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity, patients can also decline to provide that information.

A statement that Inspira Health sent to Action News seems to reflect recent distinctions and clarification on the part of the hospital's implementation of the law. The statement reads in part, "Inspira Health will request this information from adults. This update in protocol remains compliant with the law."

Schepisi acknowledges that there are cases where asking about a patient's gender identity and sexual orientation is essential to providing good care.

Responding to calls from Action News, the New Jersey Department of Health says data like sexual orientation should be collected in a "culturally competent manner, including patient populations for which certain data may not be appropriate, as in the case for newborns."

Still, Senator Schepisi is pushing forward with her legislation-- aiming to take away questions that she says just don't make sense for a baby.

"It's one of the most ludicrous things I've heard of yet," she said of the questionnaire.