Parking lot shed opens to reveal botanical playground at Virida

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Monday, May 19, 2025 3:57PM
Sarah Leonard and Hannah Spivak combined their creative talents to open Virida a 30-foot shed that they call 'a botanical playhouse'.

WEST KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- When co-owners Sarah Leonard and Hannah Spivak combined their creative talents to open Virida, they converted a 30-foot shed into what they call 'a botanical playhouse'.
The concept is a shop that offers the floral design delights of Hannah's expertise, and the artisan craft goods of local artists - including Sarah's leather work - as well as vintage home goods, clothing, and more. The space is intended to be a relaxing escape with a countryside vibe.
Virida also hosts events that include monthly workshops in a variety of crafts, and the space is also available for private events.

Virida | Instagram
1800 N. American Street
Philadelphia, PA 19122
Thursday-Sunday, 12:00pm-4:00pm

