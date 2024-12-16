Counterfeit bills found at several locations in Chester County

EXTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police across Chester County, Pennsylvania are investigating several cases of counterfeit bills being passed at stores during the holiday season.

"They follow the profile," said Gene Zindel, who works at Advance Auto Parts in Exton.

The store was hit on Sunday night.

"Picked up a cheap product and tried to pass a fake $100 bill off," he said.

Zindel knew it was a fake because he'd been through this at least a dozen times in the last six months. He told the man he wouldn't accept the bill.

"He asked me why. I flipped the bill over and showed him the markings, they were obviously faded and distorted," Zindel said.

It's the latest case that police in West Whiteland Township are investigating. Police put out pictures of suspects who they say tried to pass fake bills at the Walmart on Indian Run Street on December 7.

In that case, the clerk also realized the bills were fake.

Police in North Coventry Township are also investigating a case at the Giant on Glocker Way on December 4. In that case, police posted pictures of a suspect who they say passed two phony $100 bills.

Police tell 6abc that criminals may be using the busy holiday season as cover, hoping that store clerks will be too busy to check.

They recommend checking bills with a special pen, especially if someone is paying with a large bill.