Couple charges wedding guests $333 each in effort to save money

How much does a wedding cost? Wedding venues are typically the biggest price tag and account for about 37% of the total cost, one expert said.

NEW YORK -- For many couples, their big day requires a big budget.

On average, weddings now cost couples tens of thousands of dollars.

"The biggest price tag is typically the venue, and that accounts for about 37% of the total cost," said The Knot Deputy Editor Esther Lee.

To cut down on spending, newlyweds Nova and Reemo Styles got creative, thinking of their nuptials like a concert and charging guests to attend their celebration.

"And I said, 'People choose to go to Beyoncé concert, because they know that they're gonna have an experience. Let's put the stress on the guests, and let's sell tickets for a wedding,'" Nova said.

"I was like, 'Babe, people aren't going to come,'" Reemo said.

People did come, but there was also some pushback.

"'I would never spend money on tickets.' 'I don't care.' 'Who do you guys think you are? Jay-Z and Beyoncé?'" Nova recalled.

The tickets, priced at $333 apiece, earned guests a seat on their double-decker bus and a 12-hour adventure in New York City.

Their strategy spared them $70,000 in wedding expenses.

Other couples are flipping the traditional script to save some cash.

"We're seeing a rise in brunch weddings," Lee said.

Some, like Courtney and Alex Quist, opt for an earlier celebration versus traditional evening affairs, trading in the filet and fish for pizza and mimosas.

"I would say we probably saved like $40,000," Courtney said.

"We had a beautiful wedding, an awesome reception and the people that we love and care about the most were able to be there, so I wouldn't change the thing," Alex said.