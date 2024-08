Cove Beach closed due to an active death investigation in Cape May, NJ

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Cove Beach in Cape May, New Jersey, is closed Monday due to an active death investigation.

The beach between Cove Pavilion to Cape May Point State Park is closed until further notice, the police department posted on social media.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

No other information has been released at this time.