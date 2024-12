Crash on I-95 SB causing major delays in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motor vehicle crash is causing major delays in South Philadelphia.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, I-95 southbound remains closed between I-676 E and Market Street exits.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Motorists in the area should expect delays and plan alternate routes.

Get real-time traffic updates at 6abc.com/traffic.