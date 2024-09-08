Pat Sajak wins best game show host for 'Wheel of Fortune' at Creative Arts Emmys

Pat Sajak won best game show host at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. It was his fourth time winning the award, and first time since 1998.

Pat Sajak won best game show host at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. It was his fourth time winning the award, and first time since 1998.

Pat Sajak won best game show host at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. It was his fourth time winning the award, and first time since 1998.

Pat Sajak won best game show host at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. It was his fourth time winning the award, and first time since 1998.

LOS ANGELES -- Pat Sajak, the longtime host of "Wheel of Fortune," has added another accomplishment to his iconic resume.

The recently-retired 77-year-old won outstanding game show host at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Saturday night. It was his fourth time winning the award, and first time since 1998.

It came as Ryan Seacrest gets ready to take over as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" this upcoming season.

A new era of "Wheel of Fortune" begins Monday, Sept. 9 with new host Ryan Seacrest joining Vanna White on the popular TV game show.

Other winners on Saturday night included Maya Rudolf and Angela Bassett.

Rudolph won her sixth career Emmy, taking the trophy for best character voice-over for her work on "Big Mouth," while Bassett won her first for her narration of the National Geographic show "Queens."

The Creative Arts Emmys honor behind-the-scenes artistic and technical achievement in television and are a precursor to the main Emmys ceremony - which will be hosted by Dan and Eugene Levy and will air Sept. 15 on ABC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.