Crews on scene of partial roof collapse in Cumberland County, NJ

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews are on the scene of a partial roof collapse and hazmat situation at a commercial building in Cumberland County.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the unit block of Finley Road in Upper Deerfield Township.

Video from Chopper 6 shows the roof partially collapsed at Seabrook Brothers & Sons Inc.

No word if anyone has been injured.

Multiple fire departments are responding to the scene.