Crews working to repair large water main break in Northeast Philadelphia section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large water main break flooded a street in Northeast Philadelphia.

It was reported at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday on the 1200 block of Hellerman Street.

The flow of water buckled the roadway.

Residents were told to remain inside as the fire department and the water department responded.

Police blocked traffic in the area, as crews work to repair the 8-inch pipe.