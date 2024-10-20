Father of 5 gunned down in Philadelphia nearly a decade ago; family seeks answers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly eight years later, a family is still grieving their son after he was shot and killed in Philadelphia.

Sitting by his tombstone, Luis Alicea's parents made a plea for help in finding his killer.

"Praying every day, going to church, asking God to help. 'Give me strength so I can give strength to my family.' But it's hard," said Alicea's mother, Elsa.

Alicea's parents visit his graveside regularly. His tombstone was even decorated for Halloween.

Back on November 18, 2016, Elsa said her son was going out.

"He says, 'Mom I am going to go get a haircut,'" Elsa recalled.

Just after 4 p.m., police were called to a shooting along the 600 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

Alicea had reportedly just gotten his haircut and was standing outside.

He and another man were shot multiple times. The 29-year-old died from his injuries.

Alicea's family said he left behind five children.

The other victim in this incident was treated and later released.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I don't want them to close my son's case because I'm gonna keep fighting for it. I'm fighting for him, for his kids. For all his kids, for us, his father, brother, sisters -- all the family," said Elsa.