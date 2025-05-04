Crowds cheer on the masses of runners for the IBX Broad Street Run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a party at the Navy Yard finish line of the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run, as the crowd celebrated the athletes' hard work.

"Feeling great. My beautiful daughter, Grace, is running this for the first time," said John Cunningham of West Chester.

"The runners - they work hard. Seeing how my sister put the work in - it's awesome," said Matthew Della Donna of Collegeville.

"lt's electric! The whole city comes together, people from all across the nation come here to support their friends, their family," said Rob Sherman of Bustleton

Drone 6 was over the race, as runners made their way down Broad Street.

Fans lined the route, their energy helping to propel the athletes.

Members of Philadelphia Fire Department's Explorers program made a bunch of signs.

"We're going to go give them to people - see if they stop and take them. It's a little motivation, I guess," said one explorer.

Emme Molberger of Upper Dublin was waiting for her dad, Steven. "When he crosses the finish line, we're probably going to be jumping up and down, going crazy," Emme told us.

The Phillie Phanatic was full of high-fives as spectators waited for runners to come through.

Rich and Mary MacKeen, who were cheering on their son, were impressed with the scale of the event.

"This is 40,000 people, very complex - the security, the Navy Yard, it blows my mind," Rich MacKeen said, also giving a shout out to the scores of volunteers.

Kevin Gruen saw his parents as he approached the finish.

"It was great. My mom and dad cheering for me at the end. It was awesome. Everybody had their signs, cheering for us along the way - all the volunteers handing out water," said Temple University student Kevin Gruen.

Gruen's dad added, "It's just so great to see him finish in the time he did. He did the Rocky Run also, and did well in that, just so proud of him."

When runners were done, many folded into the crowd to cheer on their fellow athletes.

"I remember passing through Center City, and my best friends and girlfriend were all there, so it's a great feeling, and you're like, I can do the rest now," said Jordan Ginder, a student at Drexel Medical School.

Congratulations to all the athletes!