$9M needed in funding to keep Crozer Health System open, owners say

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- Crozer Health is on life support. Delaware County's largest hospital system could begin shutting down on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, its owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, told a judge it needed $9 million by 4 p.m. Wednesday or it would begin closing.

Negotiations have been ongoing for weeks to keep Crozer Chester Medical Center in Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley open.

While these meetings are taking place and the fate of Crozer remains unclear, doctors, nurses, and staff continue to show up hoping something will work out.

Officials are not optimistic at this point.

"A judge ordered one last attempt to try and solve this. There's a 9 a.m. meeting [ Wednesday ] . At this point, unfortunately, I am not hopeful," stated Leanne Krueger, a State Representative for the 161st District of Delaware County.

Officials with Prospect Medical Holdings appeared before a Texas Bankruptcy court Tuesday afternoon.

"They told the judge they'd need the money wired to the receiver's account by 4:00 p.m. [ Wednesday ] , or they'll start with the closure proceedings," noted Krueger.

Closure proceedings that officials tell Action News they have yet to receive.

Delaware County is ready to issue a declaration of emergency if a closure motion is issued.

"There has been negotiations about an asset purchase agreement, but I heard from sources that Prospect essentially blew up the deal with unreasonable demands," said Krueger.

Over the last few months, $40 million has been invested to keep the system open and avoid closure.

Kate Denney is a paramedic at Crozer Chester Medical, and her job is on the line.

"My concern is definitely for the residents. Crozer services over 51% of Delaware County, meaning the paramedics. If we shut down, that is going to have serious consequences in the county," explained Denney.

Officials say job loss, a gap in readily available treatment, and a strain on other local hospitals are at stake.

"The judge and AG office, they commended the hardworking staff who have continued to show up for work and very challenging circumstances. Prospect has put up roadblock after roadblock against all efforts to save, I fear we are out of time," said Krueger.

Residents in the area looking forupdates on the future of Crozer and what's at stake can call (484) 276-2100 to receive updates, guidance on local healthcare resources, including urgent and mental health services.

A private meeting between both parties is scheduled for Wednesday morning. A public hearing is set for Thursday.