﻿Cup of Bliss Coffee Roasters is serving up coffee at Wildwood

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Debbie Blissick is roasting coffee on Morey's Pier for her business, Cup of Bliss Coffee Roasters.

Blissick is the only coffee roaster in Wildwood, sourcing her beans from all over the world.

She serves cappuccinos, lattes, and iced coffees out of a 1970s mobile airstream and surf trailer.

There's a collection of pastries to pair with her drinks, like a crumb cake and chocolate chip cookies.

She says the business stems from her childhood memories of sharing coffee and donuts with her father.

With her husband's support, she opened her first trailer in 2021. After early success, expansion followed two years later with a second spot at Morey's Adventure Pier.

Debbie hopes to provide a cup of bliss to friends and family who visit the shore.

Website| Instagram| Facebook

4800 Ocean Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260