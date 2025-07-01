Cursive writing requirement for Pennsylvania students passes state House

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a penmanship bill last week that would require all students to learn cursive.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a penmanship bill last week that would require all students to learn cursive.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a penmanship bill last week that would require all students to learn cursive.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a penmanship bill last week that would require all students to learn cursive.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- Cursive could be making a comeback in the Keystone State.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a penmanship bill last week that would require all students to learn cursive.

The sponsor is Republican state representative Dane Watro of Luzerne and Schuylkill counties.

He says this is about more than signing checks and legal documents, since nearly everything is digital.

Watro points to studies linking the learning and use of cursive to improved hand-eye coordination, motor development, memory and language abilities.

The legislation now heads to the state Senate for consideration.

A fellow Pennsylvania state representative tried to pass similar legislation in 2023.

A bipartisan proposal in New Jersey to require handwriting in grades 3 through 5 has so far passed the state assembly's education committee.

Delaware is one of two dozen states that have a law on the books requiring cursive to be taught in schools.

