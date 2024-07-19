What fans can expect from the new reboot of the popular competition reality show

'Dance Moms: A New Era' shows the intense pressure young dancers face in newest trailer

"Dance Moms: A New" Era debuts new trailer showcasing the pressure these young dances are put through. All episode's stream on August 7th only on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- Get ready for more drama, high intensity, and competition in the newest reboot of the popular dance reality show "Dance Moms: A New Era."

This new series introduces beloved dance coach, Glo Hampton, who wants to take her students to the next level by competing nationally every week.

The newest trailer shows viewers more mama drama and the pressures these dancers experience as they try to master their craft.

"I had to prove myself to Miss Glo," one student says.

Trailer footage shows these young dancers doing serious physical training to stay up to the high standards of Coach Glo.

"I know what you're capable of. But if you're not pulling your weight, you won't be dancing this week," Coach Glo tells her students. "Make everyone realize who the next big team is, do you understand?"

Witness these dancers' intense journey when "Dance Moms: A New Era" streams on Hulu August 7th.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC Station.