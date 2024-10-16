Emotions flow for 'Dedication Night' on 'Dancing with the Stars'

LOS ANGELES -- An emotional week on "Dancing with the Stars" ended with another elimination.

The nine remaining celebrities dedicated their dances to a person or group who meant a lot to them. Whether it was family, coaches, team members, children or significant others, there was plenty of heart in this week's performances.

Dedication Night also saw former "DWTS" pro Mark Ballas join as a guest judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

All of the couples gave worthy performances for week five. But in the end, it was supermodel Brooks Nader and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko who were voted off the competition.

Here are the scores from Tuesday's competition:

Danny & Witney - Contemporary, 36 out of 40

Joey & Jenna - Viennese waltz, 36 out of 40

Stephen & Rylee - Argentine tango, 33 out of 40

Chandler & Brandon - Contemporary, 32 out of 40

Phaedra & Val - Rumba, 32 out of 40

Brooks & Gleb - Salsa, 32 out of 40

Ilona & Alan - Rumba, 32 out of 40

Jenn & Sasha - Foxtrot, 32 out of 40

Dwight & Daniella - Rumba, 29 out of 40

Next week, the fan favorite Disney Night makes its return to the ballroom.