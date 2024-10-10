Danny Green retires from NBA, won titles with 3 different teams

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) is shown in action against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Atlanta.

After 15 NBA seasons, Danny Green says he is retiring from basketball.

Green, who announced his retirement on his podcast Thursday, is one of four players in NBA history to win championships with three different teams (2014 with the Spurs, 2019 with the Raptors, 2020 with the Lakers).

"I'm officially moving on from the game of basketball, the NBA. It's been a great run," Green said. "To me, I'm very proud to be able to walk away from the game. I'm at peace with it."

The 37-year-old was known as a 3-point marksman -- he was a career 40% shooter behind the arc -- and a leader in the locker room over the course of his career. He played two games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023-24 before he was waived following the trade that sentJames Harden to the LA Clippers.

Drafted in the second round by the Cavaliers in 2009, Green spent one season in Cleveland before eventually finding his spot with the Spurs, where he spent the majority of his career and averaged a career-high 11.7 points while playing in 81 games in 2014-15. He also made the All-Defensive Team in 2016-17.

He finishes with career averages of 8.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 832 games. Green also won a national title with North Carolina in 2009.

Green will focus on continuing his broadcasting career, the GreenLight venture fund dedicated to empowering innovative entrepreneurs, the Between the Lines mentorship program, and The Throne basketball tournament powered by Green and the National Basketball Players Association.br/]